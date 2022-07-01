Helena Montana Police Department
UPDATE 2:01 PM:

The Helena Police Department reports the missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe.

HELENA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 9-year-old girl last seen on Lockey Ave.

According to the Helena Police Department, the girl was last seen Friday in the 1700 block of Lockey Ave.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white sundress and blue leggings.

If you see her, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

