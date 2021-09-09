Helena Montana Police Department
Helena Montana Police Department

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is selling pink and lavender patches to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness and their Assistant Chief, Curt Stinson.

Earlier this year, HPD began work on a pink patch as a part of a national project for breast cancer, and after Assistant Chief, Curt Stinson was diagnosed with cancer in July, they shifted gears and began to include a lavender patch for all cancers as well.

Both the pink, breast cancer, and lavender, all cancer, patches are available for purchase at the Helena Police Department’s records window at 406 Fuller Ave for $5.

Proceeds from the pink patches will be donated to breast cancer awareness, and money raised for the lavender patches will go directly to Curt and his family.

HPD plans to keep people updated as to how much money has been raised with both pages on their Facebook page here.

If you have any questions or would like HPD to set aside a certain amount of patches for you to be picked up, you can contact them by emailing Farah Lane at flane@helenamt.gov

Tags

News For You