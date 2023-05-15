Helena police alerting people to not pick up or move fawns

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is alerting members of the community to not try to pick up and move fawns if they see them.
The Helena Police Department said in a Facebook post deer will set aside their fawns while they are eating but they come back for their young.
Anyone with concerns is asked to call an animal control officer at 406-457-8865, and Helena PD said the animal control officer will check on the fawn.
