HELENA -- Police arrested a woman after she tried to pull an officer into a fire. Police tell us it all started when they were called to 3101 N Montana Avenue yesterday.
According to a press release, the situation with 45-year-old Brandy Hall began yesterday morning when she was cited with disorderly conduct and trespassing after being spotted nude in the area.
Things got even weirder just before 6 pm last night, as police were called to the same location for a report of a large bonfire, where officers found Hall again.
According to court documents, police saw a propane tank near the fire and asked her to move away from it so firefighters could douse the flames.
"They tried to pull her away from the fire, she actually started pulling on them to where they almost fell into the fire,” Lt. Jayson Zander said. “Officers had to take control of her, she wasn't cooperating, when they went to put her in cuffs, she did bite one of the officers."
Hall was charged with three felonies, including arson, and three misdemeanors, including resisting arrest. She has been booked into the Lewis and Clark County Jail.