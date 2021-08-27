HELENA, Mont. - The public is being asked to help locate a missing 16-year-old.
According to the Helena Police Department, Christa Twoteeth Raymond is 16-years-old, and is five feet six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black and brown hair and has brown eyes.
Christa was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.
The Helena Police Department says Christa is not missing under suspicious circumstances.
If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.