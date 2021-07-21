HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old runaway.
Alexander Nielsen was last seen Monday, July 19.
According to the Helena Police Department, Alexander is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know of his whereabouts or have any information you are asked to please contact Corporal Casey at 406-457-8865 or ncasey@helenamt.gov.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.