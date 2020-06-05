HELENA- In the aftermath of recent events, the Helena Police Department is looking at revamping its policies and procedures.
The Helena Police Chief reached out to the City Manager before the city commission meeting asking for appropriate funding to update and modernize their current policies.
The police chief says during this process they will also be listening to the community for input on what they would like to see, and how law enforcement can strengthen their relationship with citizens.
"The biggest change is we're going to look at what we're doing and see what we can do better,” said Helena Police Chief, Steve Hagen. “We are doing things well leave those in place. If the community thinks they want this to be done differently and this to be done differently I think that's great. I think getting community involvement is the best thing that could come out of this."
If you would like to reach out to the Helena Police Department about any comments or concerns, you can do so on their website here.