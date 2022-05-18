HELENA, Mont. - As summertime approaches, Helena Police want to give everyone a heads-up about the seasonal uptick in crime around neighborhoods.

With the sunlight shining later and warmer temperatures, more people are feeling the urge to get out of town and travel, not just in their cars, but on foot, staying out later.

There comes the risk factor of leaving garages open, giving thieves more opportunities to break into cars that could have been left accidentally unlocked.

Helena Police Department (HPD) is warning and advising you to lock your back doors and garage doors, including the smaller side doors and windows.

Keep all cars locked, especially when parked outside in a driveway or on the street and be mindful when leaving tools, bikes and sporting equipment out in the driveway while away gardening, or working inside the house.

Corporal Noal Petty, an officer at HPD said, “People like to broadcast it to social media and post pictures of them by their house, that, ‘I’m getting ready to leave on vacation.’ Well, people see that and then they know that house is unoccupied about that time, so just use caution when posting that stuff to social media. But people are leaving on vacations more, so their houses are unoccupied and sometimes we fail to lock our doors or whatever else, so just maybe have a friend or a family member check on your house, whatever it may be, in order to ensure things are okay there.”

Officer Petty also wants to remind people that if they see anything suspicious or out of place, do not hesitate to call HPD.

Remember: If you plan to go on vacation and head out of town for a weekend, use caution and lock up.