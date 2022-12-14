UPDATE: As of 4:56 p.m. - Helena police say they have found the missing boy.
HELENA, Mont. - Helena Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old boy.
The boy was lase seen wearing orange and tan coat, gray Carhart beanie and blue jeans.
He was last seen in the area of 7th Ave and Cruse Ave.
No further details were given.
You're asked to call 911 only if you've seen the boy.
This is a developing story.
