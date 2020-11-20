Helena Police investigating early Friday morning homicide

HELENA -- Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs are investigating the death of a 37-year-old male who was shot and killed in the northeast corner of the Helena Valley at about 3:00am Friday morning.
The incident occurred on Lois Drive, and authorities were notified that the suspect fled the area in his vehicle.
Detectives on the case are investigating the incident as a homicide, and have developed a person of interest, and the sheriff's office is attempting to locate them, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
"We do not feel the citizens of Lewis and Clark are in any danger at this point," Dutton said. "This incident was isolated to the residence it occurred at."
Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted CPR, but the victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. An autopsy is being conducted by the State Crime Lab in Missoula, and the cause is under investigation.
"Our condolences go out to the family of the man who was killed," Dutton said.
The sheriff also thanked the Helena Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol, both of whom assisted with the incident.