UPDATE:

The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins has been located.

HELENA, Mont. - People are asked to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old.

The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins is a white male who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue-green eyes.

Halo was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes and carrying a black back-pack.

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Corporal Lynette Flink at 406-457-8866 or lflink@helenamt.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.