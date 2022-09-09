HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen in August.
Maliki Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 26. No further information was given.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.
Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…
Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.