Helena Police Department

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen in August.

Maliki Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 26. No further information was given.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

