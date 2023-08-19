HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are looking for a missing eight-year-old boy.

A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for Greyson Jordan who reportedly left his home on his own Saturday afternoon with no form of contact.

The alert says there is concern for his safety due to inclement weather and impending darkness.

Greyson is 4’3”, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas shoes, light blue shorts and a dark gray t-shirt.

If you have any information about Greyson Jordan you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or call 911.

Current Contests

Enter to win tickets!

Enter to win tickets!

    The fair runs August 16th through the 20th at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Seven lucky people will win a pair of tickets to either the PRCA Rodeo, the Russell Dickerson concert or general admission fair tickets. Enter for your chance!

    Tags

    News For You