Helena police looking for woman who was possibly kidnapped

HELENA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing woman who was possibly kidnapped.
Helena police say the victim is 19-year-old Sophie Steinwand. Steinwand is described as white, 5'2", 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Police say she has reportedly been drugged and is being held against her will by 24-year-old Andrew Bell. Bell is described as 5'6", 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Police say they may be traveling in a red 2007 Hyundai Elantra, with Montana license plate 559716B. Sophie may have injuries from a previous assault from Andrew Bell.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233.