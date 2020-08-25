HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is asking residents to remember to take precautions and secure their homes while away and overnight.
HPD says they recently took a report of an unknown person entering a home through a window on East Broadway Street near downtown while the resident was asleep.
The suspect was described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a face mask similar to a COVID-19 cloth mask. The suspect allegedly entered the home through an open window. HPD says it is possible this burglary is related to other similar incidents in the area that happened between the end of July and early August while the residents were home. All the cases are still under investigation.
Anyone with information about these incidents or other similar incidents are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Shanks at (406) 457-8829, or anonymously provide information through Crimestoppers at (406) 443-2000 or via the website at www.helenacrimestoppers.com.
HPD offers these tips for residents when it comes to securing your home:
- Place window blocks in place so that open windows can only be opened a certain distance.
- Review locks on your doors and windows and the need for additional or updated security.
- Consider any of the many low-cost home alarm or electronic monitoring and camera systems available on the market.
- Periodically check your doors and windows to ensure they haven’t been tampered with, and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.
Police says you should also get to know your neighbors and understand what’s normal and abnormal for the neighborhood. Residents are advised to take note of suspicious people or activity (odd times of day, odd actions, unknown people where they don’t belong such as in a back yard) and call law enforcement when these things are happening.