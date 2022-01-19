HELENA, Mont. - Officers with the Helena Police Department have administered Narcan to four people in roughly the last two days
HPD Lieutenant Randy Ranalli sent an email at 7:01 pm Wednesday, saying that in the last 48 hours at the time, officers administered Narcan to two individuals which helped save their lives.
In the hour before that, Lieutenant Ranalli says an officer again administered Narcan to another individual.
Shortly after at 7:13 pm, Lieutenant Ranalli sent another message, saying officers had administered Narcan to another individual within the last 15 minutes. No further information on the incidents was released.
Lieutenant Ranalli said that this is unprecedented, a huge safety concern for the community and that he hopes there are no more.
