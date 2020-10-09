HELENA - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old from who was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Mackenzy Spolar, 16, was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans and hoop earrings, according to a Facebook post from the Helena Police Department (HPD). HPD adds she has a dollar sign tattooed on her left-hand middle finger.
Anyone with information on Mackenzy's whereabouts is asked to call Officer Sean Schoenfelder at 406-457-8865. HPD is accepting anonymous reports with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online or with the P3 Tips app.
