...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and
Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger
Districts of the Helena National Forest.
* WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s to lower 90s.
* IMPACTS...Any new or existing fires may be able to grow and
spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth
potential.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Fire Weather Watch.
&&