Jeffrey Dezort
Photo courtesy of the Helena Montana Police Department/Facebook

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are seeking help in finding a missing teenage boy Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Helena Police Department posted on Facebook Jeffry Dezort, 15, is not missing under suspicious circumstances.

He is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall; 125-pounds; has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865.

Tags

News For You