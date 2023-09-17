Helena, Mont. - The 24th Last Chance Community Pow Wow has announced this year's theme will be "Honor the Children," for the free events starting on Friday, September 29.
The events in Helena's Exhibit Hall on the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrouunds will kick off with Native drumming, dancing, food, crafts, and fun on the first day, according to the press release sent out by the pow wow.
The Native Drum Groups in attendance will provide powerful music for the dancers traveling to Helena from around Montana, the northwest U.S. and Canada, who will dress in traditional regalia.
The "Honor the Children" theme aims to "help teach our youth the many traditions of Native American culture and to share this with their peers to create a better understanding between Native and non-Natives," the release states. "It is important for the youth to participate in cultural activities so they stay in touch with their heritage and can share with others and pass the traditions on to their children. Children are the light and future of the Native culture."
Children will be actively involved in drumming, singing, dancing, regalia making, and fundraising.
During the first day of the annual celebration, Native dancers and drummers will gather at the fairgrounds from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM to provide Native dancing, drumming and cultural exhibitions, specifically designed for local elementary school children.
The dancers and drummers make “Demonstration Day” exciting and educational for the youth in attendance, celebrating Native American Awareness Week.
On Friday evening, starting around 6:00 PM, the Last Chance Community Pow Wow celebration officially kicks off when the dancers enter the arena during Grand Entry.
"Grand Entry is a colorful display of young and old dressed in traditional regalia, dancing to the “heartbeat” of the drum."
The Grand Entry is followed by intertribal and competition dancing.
Next, Saturday’s schedule includes two sessions. The afternoon session starts at 12:00 PM, and the evening session at 6:00 pm.
The final session will start at 12:00 PM on Sunday.
Finally, winners of the dancing categories will be announced on Sunday at the end of the final session on Sunday.
Vendors will be selling Native American arts and crafts, and the Frybread, Pow Wow Indian Tacos, soft drinks and many other items will be available at the concessions stand.
"The Last Chance Community Pow Wow invites and welcomes everyone to this FREE community event." the release says. "Don’t forget, there will be round dances and intertribal dances that are open for ALL to dance in the circle."
For more information, you can call 406-439-5631, email lccpw@hotmail.com, or visit their website at lastchancepowwow.com.
Below is a shortened schedule:
Grand Entry, Session 1: Friday, September 29th at 6:00 PM
Session 2: Saturday, September 30th at Noon
Session 3: Saturday, September 30th at 6:00 PM
Session 4 Sunday, October 1st at Noon
