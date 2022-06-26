Helena Pre Release Center reports walkaway on Sunday

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Pre Release Center reported Kevin Finley as a walkaway on Sunday.

Finley, 24, is a white man who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a poster from the Montana Department of Corrections, he left for work at 10:43 am and did not come back when he was due at 2:30 pm.

If you have seen or know Finley’s whereabouts, you are asked to notify local law enforcement.

