HELENA, Mont. – As school this year comes to a close for summer break, Helena Public School District is looking at a new way to help stabilize teacher retention as inflation increases, hindering many with the cost of living from housing prices, groceries and gas.

According to the Helena Independent Record, Helena Public School District is taking it one step further by giving 630 educators a 1.5% retroactive raise for the cost of living.

Tuesday, May 24, the Helena Public School Board held a meeting at Warren Elementary to discuss the possibility of a tentative teacher cost-of-living adjustment to salaries for the current school year.

In addition, the Board is looking ahead, giving a raise of 2.5% in 2022-2023.

An anonymous teacher gave their insight stating, “The school board ended up passing the tentative contract agreement for a cost-of-living increase, not a raise, but it still helps!”

This housing allowance is intended to help alleviate some present frustrations among the school districts in Montana and their staff.

All district employees will receive their first 1.5% retroactive pay increase with their next paycheck by June 16.