...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 to 1 mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Chouteau, Meagher, Gallatin, Blaine, Liberty,
Broadwater, Hill, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and
Clark.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is occurring, especially within
river valleys, and also at mid-slope areas where lower clouds
intersect terrain. Expect variable conditions, as some
locations within the advisory area will remain clear.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&