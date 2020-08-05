HELENA - Helena Public Schools is lengthening their free summer meals program partnership with Sodexo through Aug. 21.
In a release, HPS reminds deliveries are scheduled Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but they provide breakfast and lunch for every day of the week.
The following are the pickup locations and times listed in the release:
- Four Georgians 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Dollar Tree 10 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.
- Jim Darcy 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- CVS (603 N Montana) 11:45 a.m – 1 p.m.
- Bryant: 11:45am – 1 p.m.
- Warren 11:45am – 1 p.m.
- Rossiter 12:00pm – 1 p.m.
- Broadwater: 1:15pm – 2 p.m.
- Central: 1:15pm – 2 p.m.
- Smith 1:30pm – 2 p.m.
- Skelton 1:30pm – 2 p.m.