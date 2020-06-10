HELENA- Helena Public Schools’ free summer meal program is coming back starting Monday, June 15, and will run through August 14.
The program is available for all kids aged 1 through 18 regardless of if they are students of the Helena School District.
Grab and go meal options will be provided three days a week at 11 locations across town.
Kids will be provided with enough food for two days of breakfast and lunch.
Locations and times according to Helena Public Schools:
Four Georgians 10:00 am – 11:15 am
Dollar Tree 10:00 am – 11:15 pm
Jim Darcy 10:15 am – 11:30 am
CVS (603 N Montana) 11:45 am – 1:00 pm
Bryant: 11:45 am – 1:00 pm
Warren 11:45 am – 1:00 pm
Rossiter 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Broadwater: 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm
Central: 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm
Smith 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Skelton 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm
No service will be provided on July 3.
For more information, you can visit the Helena Public Schools website here.