HELENA- Helena Public Schools’ free summer meal program is coming back starting Monday, June 15, and will run through August 14.

The program is available for all kids aged 1 through 18 regardless of if they are students of the Helena School District.

Grab and go meal options will be provided three days a week at 11 locations across town.

Kids will be provided with enough food for two days of breakfast and lunch.

Locations and times according to Helena Public Schools:

  • Four Georgians 10:00 am – 11:15 am

  • Dollar Tree 10:00 am – 11:15 pm

  • Jim Darcy 10:15 am – 11:30 am

  • CVS (603 N Montana) 11:45 am – 1:00 pm

  • Bryant: 11:45 am – 1:00 pm

  • Warren 11:45 am – 1:00 pm

  • Rossiter 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

  • Broadwater: 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm

  • Central: 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm

  • Smith 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm

  • Skelton 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm

No service will be provided on July 3.

For more information, you can visit the Helena Public Schools website here.

