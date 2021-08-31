HELENA, Mont. - Helena Public Schools announced Tuesday they will continue PreK-8 masking protocols to ensure the safety and welfare of all students and staff.
This announcement came after the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) released an emergency rule stating that school districts "should consider" parental concerns and "should provide" an opt-out system for wearing a face mask for certain reasons.
According to a release, parents and students who opt out of wearing a face mask at school will automatically opt into virtual learning. Helena Public Schools says they are ready to provide assistance to parents who choose this option.
If and when a student has a medical reason for opting out of the mask guidelines, the district says they will continue their practice of meeting with parents to guide them through the medical exemption process and to determine proper accommodations.