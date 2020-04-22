HELENA- Helena Public Schools announced that they will remain closed through at least Friday, May 8.
“Our schools will remain closed and students will continue to utilize the current remote learning environment until a clear, defined local plan is in action and all known risks can be mitigated or resolved. As noted in Monday’s update, we will approach any and all decisions related to our schools with appropriate care and caution, keeping to our priority of ensuring a safe and healthy environment for our students and employees,” HPS Superintendent Tyler Ream wrote in a release.
Ream added there is no predetermined date their schools will be able and appropriately prepared to open this spring.
“I cannot provide a defined timeframe for any related reopening decision,” Ream wrote. “I will work to make this decision as quickly as possible but will not do so in a manner than is hasty or irresponsible. Many of our students, employees, family members and neighbors are at risk of devastating complications as a result of the Coronavirus. I fully understand our collective responsibility to ensuring public health during this crisis and will work to ensure that every factor has been appropriately studied and considered as this decision is weighed.”
If schools in Helena are reopened this spring, Ream says their plans, actions and resources must transcend the known risk of virus transmission to students, employees and families.
A “new-norm” school environment is being worked on, and Ream added that until they have effectively minimized every known risk, their schools must remain closed.
East Helena School District Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer wrote in a post that the Board of Trustees and administrative staff will be working on plans to ensure the safety of children, their families and their staff.
"Certainly hasty decisions by your school district team would be inappropriate during such a crucial period. Keep watching the school district website, Facebook, emails and messaging from the school for up to the minute information as we examine the new orders by the Governor and the research on caring for the health and welfare of our students," Whitmoyer wrote.