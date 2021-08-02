Helena Regional Airport receives grant, preparing to add nonstop Phoenix flights

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for... South central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana... * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marysville and Canyon Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. &&

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for... West central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Lewis and Clark County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas of the Dry Cabin Fire. Life threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. &&

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for... Southeastern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana... Northwestern Broadwater County in southwestern Montana... Northeastern Jefferson County in southwestern Montana... * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 123 PM MDT, the public reported heavy rain in Boulder due to thunderstorms. This will cause street and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... East Helena, Montana City, Winston, York, Alhambra, Silos, Clancy and Goose Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, country roads, underpasses, and farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. &&

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY... At 303 PM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Lincoln to 18 miles northeast of Garrison. Movement was east at 25 mph. Periods of heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Helena, Marysville, Canyon Creek, Austin and Spring Meadow Lake State Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 192 and 197, and between mile markers 216 and 221. Highway 200 between mile markers 74 and 77. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 46. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.