HELENA- The Helena Regional Airport is receiving over $1 million in grant funding.
The $1,380,278 in funding was announced Thursday, and will be used to improve airport drainage and erosion control, reconstruct and rehabilitate aprons and restore the south taxi line to extend its utility.
Funding was provided by the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
AIP provides grants to public and some times private agencies for planning and development of public-use airports according to their website.