HELENA, Mont. - Residents of Helena are asked to restrict their water use during summer 2021 due to the unusually high temperatures creating concern for water treatment output amounts in the city.
According to a release from the City of Helena, the city's Tenmile and Missouri River water treatment plants were treating 16 million gallons per day for several days in June. Whereas, the water treatment plants' output is usually 10 million gallons per day.
The City of Helena said the city has not surpassed 15 million gallons per day since August 2015.
“This level of water consumption, this early in the summer, raises serious concerns,” City of Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said in the release. “With temperatures climbing back into the high 90s in the coming weeks, it will take a collective effort from residents to keep water supply at sustainable levels.”
To track water usage, residents can look at their monthly water utility billing statement for an estimation. The City of Helena said households that use over 6,000 gallons per month see a rate hike of 10 percent.
The city suggests residents restrict water use by landscaping with native plant species, watering lawns and gardens early in the morning and keeping grass long enough to protect the soil.
The City of Helena has a list of tips online for the best ways to conserve water.