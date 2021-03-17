HELENA, Mont. - Helena’s local unit of Civil Air Patrol is planning to host an open house on Fort Harrison.
The Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron's open house will be Tuesday, March 23 at 6:00 pm at Fort Harrison in the RTI Building, 1956 MT Majo Street.
A release from the Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron says the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP, and members of the squadron will be present to greet visitors and explain CAP’s missions for America.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing while on Fort Harrison and participating in open house activities.
From the Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron’s release:
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. CAP also plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to 25,000 young people.