HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Safeway is honoring a valued community member Thursday, April 1, for an achievement award offered by Safeway and Albertsons Corporations.
Out of employees from 88 different stores, this individual was chosen by the review board to receive the honor.
The public is invited to celebrate at the Helena Safeway. There, you will find out which employee will be receiving the award.
Starting at 8 a.m., Helena Safeway said they will be serving pulled pork burritos with homemade smoked and roasted Anaheim chili sauce.
They will also be collecting donations which will be given to a charity of the winning employee's choosing.