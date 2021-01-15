Helena Public Schools

HELENA - The Helena School District is increasing the number of spectators allowed at district high school sporting events to three spectators per participant for Helena teams and two spectator per participant from visiting schools.

Tim McMahon, Activities Director for Helena Public Schools, says the Lewis and Clark County Health Department gave the approval for the change and the letter of approval is effective immediately.

The three home and two visiting spectators will also allow for near maximum capacity of 249 spectators at the largest events. 

The change will be in place for Saturday’s boys varsity contest between the Capital High and Missoula Sentinel.

Tags

News For You