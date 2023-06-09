HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Senators have had a red-hot start to the season and at one point even won 14 games in a row. The team is now preparing to go on a three-game road trip to Alberta, Canada.
The Senators hold a 20-5 record and already appear to be a front runner for the state championship.
“They come to the park every day, work hard, don’t seem to be too high or too low, just kind of stay even keeled and play, play tough baseball," Senators Head Coach Jon Burnett said.
A big reason for the team's success seems to be team chemistry.
“We're super bonded. We’re all brothers here, you know, everyone loves each other," Tycen Mooney, a third baseman, said.
“We spend a lot of time outside of baseball together, so I think that just makes us get along way better," added Senators First Baseman Carter Perlinski.
But despite the hot start, Helena is five and five in its last 10 games.
“I think we need to limit our errors because I know in the past few games, we’ve been giving out a couple walks here and there and a few errors," Lance Bratien, a pitcher, said.
And with a big trip to Canada coming up, SWX Montana quizzed the senators to see how much they Senators know about the Great White North.
Question: “What three Canadian provinces touch Montana”
Mooney: “Oh we got Saskatchewan; we got British Columbia and then is it Alberta?”
Question: “What is the Capital City of Canada?”
Mooney: “Its either Albera or Quebec, I don’t know”
Question: “Who’s the prime minister of Canada?”
Burnett: “Oh pass” “I couldn’t tell ya”
Bratien:“Oh Trudeau, Marin Trudeau, something like that”
