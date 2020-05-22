HELENA- The Helena Senior All Night Party is still taking place, but with some modifications.
The All Night Party will be on Saturday, June 6 from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am at the Helena Civic Center and is open to all graduating seniors in Helena.
Changes to the party include the time being shortened, ticket price being reduced to $40 from $50 at the door and the party space has been expanded at the cost of fewer games and decorations.
There will be games, a DJ, dancing, the popular whizzer ride, poker, laser tag, karaoke, food, prizes and more available at the party.
Helena Senior All Night Party Co-Chairs Bridget and Rinay say the party plan adheres to all guidelines within the State of Montana’s phase two guidelines for general assembly.
Although the party planning began back in September, they are still needing support.
You can make a donation to the party by emailing senioranp@gmail.com or you can donate directly to the GoFundMe here.
Parent volunteers are also needed for the night of the party and if you would like to volunteer, you can visit the Helena Senior All Night Party 2020 Facebook page here or email senioranp@gmail.com.