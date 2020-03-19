HELENA- With the COVID-19 outbreak practically wiping the shelves of all grocery stores clean, we made some calls to local shops to see when they get trucks in and what you can expect to find.
Safeway gets trucks almost every day but they don’t know when they will be fully stocked up on items.
Super1Foods get truck twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday. However, they are limited to what they get and they are completely out of paper products and don’t know when they’ll be back in stock
Natural Grocers get truck on Tuesday and Friday for products and get a produce truck every day.
Albertsons is ordering like normal and trucks come 3 times a week.
Van’s Thriftway is getting trucks almost every day and is ordering every day as well.
We reached out to WinCo and they did not tell us when they are getting trucks in.