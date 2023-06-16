HELENA, Mont, - With the help of vision screenings by school nurses and the Little Peeps program, fourteen Helena students were recently given comprehensive eye exams and glasses free of charge.
Students were identified after vision screenings by school nurses of the Helena Public Schools, and care was provided by optometrists and opticians at Helena Vision Center.
Children who were identified as needing care but were unable to participate in the clinic in May will still be able to receive the service throughout the summer at Helena Vision Center.
Mountain Health Gives says it chose Little Peeps as its first initiative after a study by Johns Hopkins University found that students with uncorrected vision are more likely to have low self-esteem, fall behind in school and have behavioral problems.
A $750,000 gift from trial attorney and former Montana State Auditor, John Morrison from the Butler Class Fund, was used to help launch Little Peeps.
Little Peeps will continue this summer with communities throughout Montana, Idaho and Wyoming to determine if the program can help provide vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to kids in need in their communities.
For more information and to learn how you can help your community get these services, you can check out this press release from Mountain Health Gives here.
