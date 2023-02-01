HELENA, Mont. - It’s time again to be freezin’ for a reason as local Law Enforcement Officers, Special Olympics athletes and volunteers to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Montana.

You can participate in the Helena Sweetheart Passion Plunge on Feb. 11 at Spring Meadow State Park.

Adults taking the plunge who have raised $125 or more, and those 17-years-old and younger who have raised $50 will receive a t-shirt and other incentives depending on each plunger's fundraising total.

Participants can find more information and fill out the registration form here.