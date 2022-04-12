HELENA– The Helena Symphony will be hosting its annual Youth Symphony Concert on April 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Civic Center, for the first time this year since before the COVID-19 Pandemic, in 2019.

The Symphony this year has partnered with internationally acclaimed “Classical Kids Live” to come to Helena for their live performance of “Beethoven Lives Upstairs,” welcoming 2,000 fourth and fifth graders to experience a live, in-person, performance which for many students and parents alike, it’s been a while.

The performance is free and proud to perform live for the students.

Maestro Allan R. Scott spoke candidly about his excitement for the up-coming concert, stating he’s excited to perform in front of a live, genuine audience.

“We love it, you know, we feed off of that,” said Scott.

He continued, “ When we’re performing for kids and then by the end of the concert you can see that there’s a profound impact their applause is genuine and it’s meaningful and sometimes, they don’t even know why they loved it at first, but we will get hundreds of letters within the next few weeks with them talking about why it was important to them. And that’s really important.”

Maestro Scott always expressed his gratitude to the various organizations that helped sponsor this event, giving him and the orchestra as well as the students, a chance to experience the live magic of music.

“It’s just as meaningful from a seasonal concert goer, so when you’re seeing the light bulbs go off in young people, about anything in life, how can we not be moved by that?” Scott said.