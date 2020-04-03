HELENA- The Helena Symphony has rescheduled Carmen in Concert for June 2020.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions of the shelter-in-place orders from the State of Montana, the Saturday, 2 May 2020 performance of Bizet’s opera Carmen is rescheduled for Saturday, 13 June 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The Closing Night After Party scheduled for after the performance on May 2 will be rescheduled to the Symphony’s Opening Night Concert on Saturday, September 19.
All tickets for the May 2 performance will be honored for the June 13 performance. Tickets purchased for the cancelled March 28 concert can also be exchanged for the June 13 performance. Tickets purchased for the Closing Night After Party will be honored in September for the Opening Night After Party.
While it is hoped that June 13 will work, as well as the Benefit Concert at MT Ting on June 27 and Symphony Under the Stars on July 18, the Helena Symphony will ONLY have this performance if public health officials deem it safe to do so. The Symphony is working with public health officials to ensure the safety of our patrons, audience, musicians, and guest artists. The health and safety of patrons, musicians, volunteers and staff is the top priority.
“Music is needed more than ever,” explains Music Director Allan R. Scott. “Music defines who we are and who we strive to be, and the Helena Symphony exists for this very reason – to bring the hearts and minds of the people in our community together through music. The Helena Symphony exists for our community, because of our community, and we look forward to being with everyone again in concert soon.” The principal musicians of the Helena Symphony Orchestra have been offering daily mini concerts to continue to bring music to our community. “Over 2,500 people every day are experiencing these wonderful musical moments,” explains Director of Artistic Planning Rehanna Olson. “We are absolutely committed to keeping music going for this community.”
The staff and Maestro Scott are in daily regular communication with the many levels of the Helena Symphony. The Symphony has over 230 individuals involved, including the 78 players of the Helena Symphony Orchestra, 110 singers of the Helena Symphony Chorale, 16 members of the staff, and 18 members of the Board of Directors. “We are in regular communication with the people internally, as well as staying in contact with senior public health officials, major donors, season partners, and all patrons,” explains Director of Patron Services Scott Kall.
The Helena Symphony other upcoming performances are still planned as scheduled, but the alternative dates are also planned if needed. In addition to Carmen in Concert on June 13, the upcoming Benefit Concert at Montana. Ting (A Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting) is still scheduled for June 27, but Saturday, 1 August is an alternate date if needed. Also, the popular Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars at Carroll College scheduled for July 18 is also stil planned as scheduled, but an alternate date of Saturday, August 8 is being considered if needed. Please follow the Symphony’s website (helenasymphony.org) or the Symphony’s Facebook page for up to date information, or contact the Symphony at 406.442.1860.