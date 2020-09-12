Helena Symphony will begin live streaming performances

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...DRY FUELS, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY COULD CONTRIBUTE TO EASY FIRE STARTS, WITH ERRATIC AND DIFFICULT FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&