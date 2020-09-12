Helena Symphony will begin live streaming performances

HELENA – The Helena Symphony is preparing for its first performance after a 203-day hiatus. Starting Saturday, September 19th, the symphony will begin live streaming their performances.
The symphony has worked closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to make this event happen. There will only 45 performers vs. their normal of 78. Everyone will sit six feet apart and none wind and brass players will be masked. Allan R. Scott, the Music Director for the Helena Symphony, says it is time to celebrate the healing power of music.
"That is why the Helena Symphony exists,” says Scott. “To heal us, to bring us together, to create community, to change our lives, to impact our community in so many ways."
The Helena Symphony is especially grateful to AARP Montana, who secured the naming rights to the new HomeStream Your Helena Symphony. “AARP Montana is so excited to help bring the artistic excellence of the Helena Symphony’s music-making to people in the safety of their homes,” said Tim Summers in a press release, State Director of AARP Montana.
Season 66 – Part One also features a Beethoven series, titled BEETHOVEN 250 to celebrate the 250th birthday of one of humankind’s most important artists. This includes performances of Beethoven’s Symphonies No. 7 and No. 1, Violin Concerto, Egmont Overture, and several chamber works
The Helena Symphony says they are proud to bring music to the community and throughout the state. There will be no charge to stream the performances.
If you are interested in tuning in you can find out more information by clicking here.