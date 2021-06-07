HELENA, Mont. - A Helena teenager died while swimming in Canyon Ferry Lake Saturday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton tells Montana Right Now 911 dispatch received a report of a 17-year-old boy who was missing in the Crittenton day use area.

Authorities with search and rescue, the Lewis and Clark County Water Emergency Team, and Tri-Lakes fire responded.

Dutton said the current became too strong for swimmers in the area and the 17-year-old did not make it to shore, adding the waves were bigger than usual due to powerful winds.

The teen was found in 15-feet of water after crews spent two hours searching.

An autopsy is being performed at the State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The teen has not been identified at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.