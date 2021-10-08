HELENA, Mont. - A 15-year-old Helena teen was last seen leaving East Helena High School during lunch.
Kade Neymeyer is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has collar-length blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a gray shirt with white letter writing and a black backpack.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is a pickup and detain runaway juvenile order for Kade, and that this is not considered suspicious circumstances.
If you have any information, you are asked to call 406-457-8866