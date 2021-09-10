Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Meagher, northern Jefferson, and northeastern Gallatin Counties through 900 PM MDT... At 822 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garrison to 7 miles northeast of Clyde Park. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief heavy rain showers are also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Helena, Townsend, Boulder, White Sulphur Springs, Lincoln, East Helena, Montana City, Basin, Wolf Creek, Toston, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Fort Logan, Winston and Radersburg. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 147 and 233. Highway 200 between mile markers 66 and 95. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 19, and between mile markers 38 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH