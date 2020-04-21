Helena women launch Community Crate to support local businesses

HELENA – There is a new project in the Capital City showcasing goods from a variety of small businesses in the Downtown area.
Community Crate collects goods and packages from local businesses in Downtown Helena, and delivers directly to your front door, allowing people to support local from the comfort of their own home.
"We took this as an opportunity to seize the moment and help out vendors in our community that are suddenly operating under closed-door situations," says Karli Mosey, Director of Community Crate.
The project was started by two young women, in response to COVID-19, in an effort to support their favorite brick and mortar shops.
"I think everyone is anxious to support those businesses that need it and the businesses are ready to accept that support, so we kind of act as a facilitator bringing people together in the community,” says AshLy Tubbs, Founder of Community Crate.
They are currently sold out of their April Goods, but are now taking pre-orders for their May Crate.
If you are interested or would like to find out more information about Community Crate you can do so by clicking here.