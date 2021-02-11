HELENA, Mont. - As the Helena School District voted for schools in the district to move into Phase II, the Helena YMCA announced they will be adapting their Distance Learning program as well.
Beginning Feb. 22, they said their Distance Learning program will evolve to look like this:
- Full-day care provided on virtual-learning-Wednesdays
- After-school care
- tutoring
- helping kids stay up-to-date on schoolwork
- fun activities
The Helena Y also said they have been granted continued use of the Fairgrounds for these operations.
For information on pricing, scheduling, etc. you can contact Youth Director Alex Reid at alex.reid@helenaymca.org.
*All health and safety protocols will still be in place*
The Helena Y also said they have a new fleet of vans so they can provide transportation from schools to the Helena Fairgrounds.
Any outstanding balance must be paid in full before you register for the programs in this next phase in the childcare program. Families are asked to contact Alex Reid ASAP for information about their balance.