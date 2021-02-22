Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph occurring. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Less than a half inch at lower elevations. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations at lower elevations is expected to be less than a half inch, because some of the precipitation will fall as rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&