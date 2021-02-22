HELENA, Mont. - With the shift to four-day school weeks, the Helena Family YMCA is adapting and will offer afterschool childcare in partnership with Lewis and Clark County.
The YMCA will also offer afterschool transportation from the student’s schools to the fairgrounds with their newly purchased vans (thanks to the CARES ACT).
The YMCA is offering all day “Virtual Wednesdays,” where trained staff will make sure kids are in virtual meetings and they complete any homework that needs to be done.
The price is $435 for a month, which includes afterschool care four days a week, and one full day of care on Wednesdays. If you opt for the transportation from school to the fairgrounds, it will be $475 for the month. On after school days The YMCA will be open until 6 p.m., but on Wednesdays the time is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The daily price for Wednesdays only will remain the same, $65 per day.
Starting March 1, the Helena YMCA will also offer new scholarships, thanks to their NEW childcare license. The YMCA will be offering the Best Beginning Scholarship, administered through Childcare Connections. The YMCA said this scholarship is better than their financial aid packet, as the income range is broader. In addition, if a child has a diagnosis, a family may qualify for the special needs subsidy.