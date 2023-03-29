HELENA, Mont. - Registration is open for this summer’s Junior Police Leadership Academy (JPLA) in Helena.
July 16 through July 22, high school students going into the 10th, 11th or 12th grades for the upcoming school year will learn driving, defensive tactics, crime scene investigation and more.
Students who are interested in law enforcement or just being a leader in their community are encouraged to apply.
Interested students have until May 1 to apply and only 30 students may join.
For more information or to apply, you can visit the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police website.
Questions may also be directed to Detective Sean Schoenfelder, either by calling 406-447-8475 or emailing him at sschoenfelder@helenamt.gov
