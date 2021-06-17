TOWNSEND, Mont. - After being closed due to the Deep Creek Fire, Highway 12 is open again, however, law enforcement warns that could change any moment.

The Meagher County Sheriff reports speeds in some areas of Highway 12 are reduced to 35 miles per hour and asks that if you can to please use another route.

If you have to take Highway 12, the sheriff says you must have a full tank of gas, be painted and take snacks and water.

“Be prepared to be turned around at any time and have alternate routes planned just in case,” Meagher County Sheriff wrote. “Make sure you plan your time accordingly in the event you have to re-route.”