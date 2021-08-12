Highway 287 Construction Continues

HELENA, Mont.- Construction on Highway 287 continues today outside Townsend. It is routine maintenance, but it is causing a lengthy delay for those traveling between Helena and Three Forks.
Construction has been going steady since Monday, as crews are chip sealing this 10-mile stretch. While this may put a damper on your travels, one construction worker tells me they are hoping to wrap this thing up quickly and get life back to normal.
“It's gotten a little western a few times, but overall we're just trying to get the job done and get out here so everyone can go having no road construction,” said Cameron Barnes.
Here is what you need to know. There are pilot cars for the whole 10-mile stretch on each side of Highway 287 so, as I mentioned before, you may end up waiting a little bit to get through this area. Barnes also tells me they hope to wrap up this project sometime next week.