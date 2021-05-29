HELENA, Mont. - History Hikes and Walks start Memorial Day weekend in Helena and will run through Labor Day.

The History Hikes and Walks program aims to connect residents and visitors with the city’s landscape and history while promoting heritage tourism, outdoor recreation and downtown businesses.

“Bringing people together for history is one of our main goals and the History Hikes & Walks program does just that,” says History Foundation President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “People are looking for ways to be active outdoors and learn more about history; we are excited to help fill that niche in Helena and help our businesses at the same time.”

The historical content of the program has been researched and written by History Foundation Special Projects Coordinator Ciara Ryan according to a release from the Montana History Foundation.

“Helena is known for the icons that dot its skyline: from the Guardian of the Gulch fire tower, to the Bluestone House, and even Mt. Helena itself,” says Ryan. “We’re excited to share their origins and their role in Helena’s history with locals and visitors.”

Tickets for the History Hike and Walk can be purchased on the Montana History Foundation website here, along with the complete schedule and ticket prices.

The following two tours will be offered:

Mt. Helena History Hike

This 2-mile guided hike meets at The Base Camp, with a shuttle provided to the trailhead. As you traverse the mountain, you’ll hear stories of the colorful characters and community endeavors that helped shape Helena into the town we see today. History Hike: Mt. Helena takes place on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Breweries & Brothels History Walk

This 1-mile downtown walk begins at Blackfoot River Brewing Co. Along the way, you'll visit Reeder’s Alley and the historic red-light district. You’ll learn about Helena’s brewing history and hear stories about the madams of Helena’s underworld! History Walk: Breweries & Brothels takes place on Thursday and Fridays at 6:00 p.m.